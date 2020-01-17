Video
Friday, 17 January, 2020
Front Page

Modi conveys warm wishes to Hasina

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud calls on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. photo : pid

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Modi requested the Information Minister to send his warm wishes to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said the Information Ministry here on Thursday.
Ministerial level delegates from 12 countries, including Bangladesh Information Minister, called on Prime Minister Modi at his residence on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue.
Modi welcomed the leaders to India and appreciated their participation at Raisina Dialogue 2020, an event supported by Indian External Affairs
Ministry. The Prime Minister spoke about the large-scale efforts undertaken by the government for rapid and inclusive socio-economic development and highlighted their significance for alleviating major global developmental challenges and attaining Sustainable Development Goals, according to Press Information Bureau of India.
The Information Minister held talks with Indian Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday. The two ministers launched a content sharing programme between AIR Prasar Bharti and Bangladesh Betar.
They also witnessed signing of a MoU on the Biopic on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman being jointly produced by Bangladesh and India. It will be directed by famous Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal.
While in New Delhi, the Information Minister also met with Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar and discussed further promotion of bilateral relations.
"Pleased to meet Bangladesh Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Good to note that our initiatives on media are being taken forward. A good discussion on furthering connectivity," Dr Jaishankar tweeted.
On Thursday Dr Hasan Mahmud visited Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad to see the facilities there as Bangladesh is also developing a film city named after Bangabandhu.
The Information Minister is expected to return home on Friday.    -UNB


