People not ready to  use EVM: Tabith



BNP mayoral candidate for DNCC Tabith Awal campaigning at West Tejturi Bazar on Thursday. photos : Observer









"Use ballot papers instead of EVMs as people are still not ready to vote using the e-system," Tabith said, reiterating his party's call to the Election Commission (EC) to not use the voting machines.

Claiming that political parties were the sole stakeholders of the Election Commission, Tabith said majority of the political parties were against using the machines for the elections, but the EC was rigid in its stance.

The commission should take the demands of the parties and the voters into consideration, the BNP candidate said while carrying out mass contact campaign ahead of the DNCC election. -Agencies

