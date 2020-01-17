Atiqul backs calls for deferring city polls



Awami League mayoral candidate for DNCC Atiqul Islam campaigning at MMirpur-12 on Thursday.

"People following different religions live in Bangladesh having the right to celebrate their religious festivals. I believe the voting date should be deferred, if needed," Atiqul said at a rally in Mirpur on Thursday.

"I urge the EC to defer the election day, if possible. No-one should be barred from performing their religious duties."

The Election Commission is preparing to hold the Dhaka city election on Jan 30 with the candidates already running their campaigns. Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad and the Hindu, Buddhist, Christian Unity Council also demanded a change to the voting schedule, but the EC refused to budge.

On Thursday, lawyer Ashok Kumar Ghosh filed an appeal with the Appellate Division over the date of the election after the High Court rejected his writ petition. -bdnews24.com





















