A group of DU students go on hunger strike



Some Dhaka University students launch a hunger strike at the altar of Raju Memorial Sculpture on Thursday demanding the Dhaka city polls on Jan 30 be rescheduled as it coincides with Saraswati Puja. photo : Observer

The students sit for fast unto death at the base of Raju sculpture as part of the ongoing protest for the fifth day as one of the biggest festivals of Hindu community Swaraswati Puja's date has also been fixed to celebrate on the same day of elections.

On Wednesday and Tuesday the protesters under the banner of 'General students of DU' blockaded Shahbagh intersection twice to press home their demands.

Spokesperson of the movement, Utpal Biswas, Vice-President of Jagannath hall union and General Secretary of the same hall unit Chhatra League said, "We will continue our strike till our demand is met. Any DU student can join our protest."

He told the Senior Secretary to the Election Commission Md Alamgir, "You can be the secretary, also an educated person by not conscientious. You have said that we are doing mistake, and waging movement from the unconsciousness."

"We the Dhaka University students cannot do mistakes rather the authorities concerned did mistakes. The decision they have taken to hold polls in the day of Saraswati Puja is completely unconstitutional and hurting religious sentiments," he added.

























