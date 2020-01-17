MPs slam Minister Mozammel





He made the remark taking floor to make a supplementary question to the Liberation War Affairs Minister.

The MP said today the government's role being questioned due inconsistency in some cases regarding the list. "We, the pro-liberation force, got hurt extremely… even the names of real razakars were not there in the list," he added.

Ratan later questioned whether the list of authentic razakars would be disclosed before the next March 26, the Independence Day. In reply, the minister said they earlier withdrew the list with regret as it contained errors.

"We'll publish the list in the future after a thorough scrutiny and taking cooperation from all quarters to check the recurrence of errors," said Mozammel Haque.

In reply to a starred question from AL MP Md Faridul Haque Khan (Jamalpur-2), the minister said his ministry did not prepare the list of the collaborators as the Public Security Division of the Home Ministry sent it to his ministry as per the requirement. -UNB



















