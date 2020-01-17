No dengue patients in last 24hr: DGHS

No new dengue case was reported in the last 24 hours until 8am on Thursday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

In its regular update, the DGHS noted that currently 29 patients were being treated for dengue - 26 of them in Dhaka. Bangladesh was hit by a massive outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease last year. An excessive number of patients put a severe strain on the country's healthcare system. Most of the cases were reported from the overcrowded capital city of Dhaka. -UNB









