Friday, 17 January, 2020, 10:16 AM
Coaching centres to remain shut for a month

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

All coaching centers across the country will remain closed during the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations beginning from February o1.
According to the government decision, all coaching centers across the country will remain closed for a month beginning from January 25, a week before the start of the examinations, until the tests end.
Education Minister Dipu Moni on Thursday gave the announcement while briefing about the ministry's preparation on SSC and equivalents examinations at her ministry conference room.
Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and senior officials concerned of the ministry and education boards also attended the programme. She informed that the SSC and equivalent exams will contain creative writing questions in all the subjects except three subjects- Bangla second paper and English first and second papers.
Regarding closing the coaching centers, Dipu Moni said, "The target of keeping the coaching centers shut is to ensure free and fair examination atmosphere. It would help the authorities to prevent copying and question papers leakage during the exams."  


