Gas supply to Dhaka likely to begin next month





One senior official of the Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) told the Daily Observer that the construction works of the project would be completed by the current month of January.

He said more than 98 per cent works have already been completed.

The official said the GTCL had acquired nearly several acres of land at Sitakunda for construction of the 181-km-long Chattogram -Feni-Bakhrabad gas transmission parallel pipeline.

The authority had paid an amount of Tk421 crore to compensate more than 819 local people.

After making payment of the compensation, a total of 805 owners of those residences had left their abode for construction of the pipelines.

Only 14 residences are now lying on the alignment of the project, he hoped that those residences would be evicted in the next week. With the construction of a mere 100 metres long pipeline, the construction of 181-km-long pipeline would be completed.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Muhammad Atiquzzaman, Managing Director of GTCL, said gas supply through the pipeline to Dhaka would begin in February next.

Meanwhile, the Petrobangla has taken the 181-km-long Chattogram -Feni-Bakhrabad gas transmission parallel pipeline with the capacity to transport up to 800 million cft of LNG per day.

With the completion of the project, 800 million cft of LNG will be supplied to the National Grid. Besides, 250 million cft of LNG are being supplied though the existing pipeline of Bakhrabad to the national grid from Chattogram.

Earlier the cost of the project was estimated at Tk1962 crore. But presently, the cost has been revised at Tk2,479.41 crore.

The revised cost of the Chattogram -Feni-Bakhrabad gas transmission parallel pipeline construction project was approved at the ECNEC meeting held on April 30 last with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. Presently the country has two LNG import terminal's commissioned in 2018.

Excelerate Energy is providing its floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) for two projects being developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group on the Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal.

Bangladesh aims to mix long-term supply with volumes procured on the spot LNG market to ensure supply security and price competitiveness.

















CHATTOGRAM, Jan 16: Gas supply through the 181-km-long Chattogram -Feni-Bakhrabad gas transmission parallel pipeline is expected to begin from next month of February.One senior official of the Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) told the Daily Observer that the construction works of the project would be completed by the current month of January.He said more than 98 per cent works have already been completed.The official said the GTCL had acquired nearly several acres of land at Sitakunda for construction of the 181-km-long Chattogram -Feni-Bakhrabad gas transmission parallel pipeline.The authority had paid an amount of Tk421 crore to compensate more than 819 local people.After making payment of the compensation, a total of 805 owners of those residences had left their abode for construction of the pipelines.Only 14 residences are now lying on the alignment of the project, he hoped that those residences would be evicted in the next week. With the construction of a mere 100 metres long pipeline, the construction of 181-km-long pipeline would be completed.Talking to the Daily Observer, Muhammad Atiquzzaman, Managing Director of GTCL, said gas supply through the pipeline to Dhaka would begin in February next.Meanwhile, the Petrobangla has taken the 181-km-long Chattogram -Feni-Bakhrabad gas transmission parallel pipeline with the capacity to transport up to 800 million cft of LNG per day.With the completion of the project, 800 million cft of LNG will be supplied to the National Grid. Besides, 250 million cft of LNG are being supplied though the existing pipeline of Bakhrabad to the national grid from Chattogram.Earlier the cost of the project was estimated at Tk1962 crore. But presently, the cost has been revised at Tk2,479.41 crore.The revised cost of the Chattogram -Feni-Bakhrabad gas transmission parallel pipeline construction project was approved at the ECNEC meeting held on April 30 last with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. Presently the country has two LNG import terminal's commissioned in 2018.Excelerate Energy is providing its floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) for two projects being developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group on the Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal.Bangladesh aims to mix long-term supply with volumes procured on the spot LNG market to ensure supply security and price competitiveness.