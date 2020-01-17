EC should be cautious in fixing polls date: Quader





He made the remark while exchanging views with journalists in his ministry conference room at Secretariat.

He also urged the EC to be strict about the candidates, who are violating the election code of conducts.

"The EC has lots of power. It has to be strict about ensuring that all candidates are following the election code of conducts. The government will not interfere in the EC decisions," he added.

Mentioning the Prime Minister's instruction in this regards, Quader said, "The PM asked all to follow the elections codes. Those, who will not follow, should be punished."

Regarding Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) move against BNP's DSCC mayoral candidate Ishraq Hossain ahead of the elections, the AL general secretary said, "Please ask the ACC chairman. I have no comment on the issue."

About BNP's objection to using Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), he said, "BNP wants to continue as lifetime analog."





















