Public hospitals violate tobacco law







Recently the National Heart Foundation disclosed an alarming survey report that the evidence of smoking such as cigarette butts and smell of smoke were found at 71 per cent of public hospitals in Dhaka which goes against the Smoking and Tobacco Control Act. The survey was conducted in 51 hospitals in Dhaka out of which 45 per cent had the evidence of using smokeless tobacco while tobacco products were sold within 100 metres of the 80 per cent government hospitals.



Basically as per the tobacco control act, hospitals in the country are supposed to be completely tobacco-free but the reality is something quite opposite. Smoking not only in hospitals but also in all public places are strictly prohibited by the laws. Smokers should realise that smoking in public place is not his right, instead of it is his bad habit that can be arranged in a safe zone or indoors safe house without disturbing others.









We urged the authorities concerned to take steps to restrict the sale of tobacco within 100 metres of hospitals.



Md Zillur Rahaman

