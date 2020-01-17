

Winner takes all in climate crisis



But unfortunately, until the end of twentieth century, people including politicians and scientists, if not all, were unresponsive to the imminent devastating impacts of climate change on the natural chain of discipline and other biodiversity's life. We can ask why scientists' reluctance to catastrophic impacts of environmental pollution? The answer is very simple and straightforward; Multinational Corporations (MNCs) and Transnational Corporations (TNCs) would provide them funds and other facilities to serve their interests and they were become success in many cases if not all.



It is needless to say about the detrimental impacts of climate change that can be seen in many parts of the world and of course in Bangladesh. Recent wildfires in Amazon forest of Brazil destroyed millions of hectares of forestland made unliveable for the wildlife. Startling and bewildering bushfire in Australian Southeast part, in addition, kills approximately one billion animal lives, according to biodiversity expert's estimation, and 15.6 million hectares of forestland are being torched. Bushfire, of course, has omitted tens of thousands ton of fresh carbon dioxide and other gases into environment-mainly responsible for climate change and pollution.



Aforementioned examples show us how our beautiful earth is going to become a prodigious desert. Every year millions of people die due to various diseases, mostly caused by climate change and air pollution. Moreover, thousands of people locally and internationally displaced because of river banks erosion and unpredicted low or high temperature that hampers food production process.



In this perspective of climate change and crisis, who would be benefited and who would be sufferer is a big question. Though climate crisis is going on but everyone and every nation is not equally responsible for the world frightening changes. Bangladesh or Maldives, for example, has not equal responsibilities likes the USA and China to pollute the environment and damaging the ozone layer-the protector of ultra-violate (UV) ray that is harmful for human body.



From the climate change and crisis, some developed nations and many MNCs TNCs will be benefited. The increasing temperature is causing to melt the icebergs of mountains. In this way, melting icecap helps to uncover the land that had undergone of frozen snow and now would become the source of opportunities to make industries, farms and cultivation for some developed countries. Many reports predict the USA, Canada, Sweden, Denmark and some other countries will get this opportunity.



In contrast, Underdeveloped and developing countries would suffer massively due to the climate change and environment pollution. It will reduce their food production capacity, increases food shortage and may importune famine. Bangladesh and Maldives, amongst others, are the most undisputable victims of environment pollution and climate change.

According recent report of Climate Central (CC), a US based non-profit organization and research institute, published on October 2019, for example, nearly 300 million people can be affected across the world by 2050due to climate change and environment pollution that increases the sea level. The most affected countries are Asian- China-83 million, Bangladesh-42 million, India-36 million, Vietnam-31 million, Indonesia-23 million and Thailand-12 million.



Noticeable matter is, this fresh report of 'Climate Central' indicates 42 million of Bangladesh will be vulnerable though the other previous reports had predicted about 20 to 30 million, nearly half of this prediction. In addition, around 20 percent of southern part of Bangladesh may go under sea water. If 4 crore and 20 lakhs people are being displaced from the costal zones of Bangladesh the new burden in terms of economic, social political has to be carried out the country. It will create extra burden for Bangladesh.

Many studies found that approximately 26 billion agricultural damage will happen by 2015 in Bangladesh due to acute weather mismatching with time period of crops production and other natural disasters such as increasing salinity, drought and frequent floods.



In the climate crisis, the ultimate victims are poor people, poor nations and poor communities. Due to the low capacity of Bangladesh and the vulnerable communities, socio economic dimensions of vulnerability would increase in manifolds. Likewise, aforementioned problems, vulnerability of biodiversity- considered the ultimate beauty of nature, will be influenced heavily by climate factors.



Therefore, where is the solution? The ultimate solution of climate crisis can be seen in the desires of great powers and big countries politicians. But it is easy to say rather than taking action. At least four reasons can be seen as obstacles to the climate crisis. Firstly, conflict between collective goods and national interests among the countries. Secondly, strains between developed and developing nations. Third and fourth are economic scarcity and the ideological differences respectively.



Finally, we can say that, climate change has become the battle field among the countries about taking responsibilities of that catastrophic change. But whatsoever happened, 'winner takes all' policy is taking place. This type of nonsense actions perfectly reflects the Marshal McLuhan words: 'there is no passengers on spaceship earth; we are all crew' due to environment and climate problem have become the global issues now.



The writer is researcher and

freelance contributor

























