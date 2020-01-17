Banning single-use polythene bags & plastic products



M A RAZZAQ



Single-use plastic bags are commonly used in our day-to-day life to carry goods--grocery, vegetable and fruits, stationery, medicinal items and many more things. Nowadays, it has become a common practice to carry break-fast, lunch and dinner from hotel and restaurants using single-use plastic bags. The Polythene bags are provided to the customers during the time os selling of goods. The most common shopping bags in use are made of a distinct type of plastic known as polyethylene, invented in the year 1933 in a chemical plant in Northwick, England.



In the year 1965, polyethylene entered into commercial production by a Swedish company, Celloplast and began replacing traditional cloth bags in Europe. In course of time, it aggressively captured United States of America, China and other countries for its superiority over paper, cloth and reusable bags.



Polythene is a light, tough, flexible and a synthetic resin obtained from polymerizing ethylene. In addition to single-use plastic bags, foamed plastic products are also in random use across the country, in our everyday life. Foamed plastic also known as "Styrofoam" is a material most widely used in manufacturing food containers and carriers due to its outstanding qualities - rigid, lightweight, durability and good insulation properties.



The single-use plastics products are everywhere, either in personal or commercial use. It is being used in each and every manufacturing and consuming item. The aggressive use of single-use plastic products, knowingly or unknowingly has turned into a mania, an addiction, an integral part of our daily life with severe harm and environmental consequences. In general, plastic products are specially designed on the basis of one time use and then to be thrown away anywhere in any place, without any restriction or bindings of law, civic sense and responsibility.



A few examples of plastic products are listed to create mass awareness:

1. LDPE (low density polyethylene)-poly bags, trays and containers etc.

2. PET (polyethylene terephthalate)-water bottles, biscuit trays, dispensing containers

3. HDPE (high density polyethylene)-Shampoo and milk bottles, ice cream containers.

4. PP (polypropylene)-potato chip bags, microwave dishes, bottle caps etc.

5. PS (polystyrene-cutlery plates and cups etc.

6. EPS (expanded polystyrene)-protective packaging and hot drink cups etc.



The increasing trend in using poly bags and plastic products every now and then consciously or unconsciously has become a great threat to health and environment both locally and globally. According to department of environment, Bangladesh generates more or less 3000 tonnes of plastic waste every day. Study conducted by different source estimates that only 36 per cent of plastic waste is recycled and the remaining is either dumped in landfills or leaks into the environment, flows in canals and rivers across the country and eventually to the last destination - the Bay of Bengal. The journey of poly bags and plastic products from city drains, sewerage tunnels to canals, rivers and finally, the Bay of Bengal is quite amazing and adventurous And the related authorities are observing the irreparable destruction of nature and environment in silence, since its manufacturing and marketing.



The United Nation Environment Programme (UNEP) conducted a survey in 2018 and reported the dumping of 73,000 tonnes of plastic waste into the Bay of Bengal through the Padma, Meghna and Jamuna rivers of Bangladesh. The plastic waste includes polythene bags, plastic and soft drink bottles, sachet of fast foods, toiletries containers, food packs, tooth paste packs and used tooth brushes, cigarette butts, plastic lids, straws, plastic caps, cotton buds, one time disposable syringes etc. Not only that, the American television giant-national geographic channel reported the presence of at least 300 types of plastic materials that finally accumulate in the Bay of Bengal via different canals and rivers across the country.



In general, plastic products do not easily decompose or biodegrade instead they gradually break down into smaller fragments known as micro plastics. Research studies suggest that plastic products normally take thousands of years to decompose in landfills--thus contaminating soil, water and environment. It is important to mention that normal plastic bags require 10 to 1000 years while plastic bottles take more or less 450 years to decompose.



Plastic waste materials are directly and indirectly responsible for multiple problems when it leaks into the environment. Plastic waste materials clogs drains and sewerage thus causing flood, exacerbate natural disaster and are widespread breeding ground for mosquitoes, pests etc. Plastic waste materials are randomly ingested by birds, aquatic species and livestock instead of food wrongly, eventually enters food chain thus responsible for health hazards.



The toxic chemicals added in the manufacturing process of plastic is also found in animal tissues that gradually enters our food chain. Styrene and Benzene are highly carcinogenic chemicals found in plastic products and are responsible to damage nervous system, respiratory and reproductive organs. Even these toxic chemicals can leach into food and drink items. Disposing plastic waste by burning in open air releases dangerous gases like furan and dioxin.



The extent of damage caused by plastic waste in terms of health, economy and environment is infinite. We must take sincere initiative, pragmatic measures and focus our efforts to reduce the use of plastic products or ban the manufacturing of single-use plastic bags and plastic products before it is too late to face the natural challenge and environmental disaster. Our failure will not only harm our health, economy and environment but will also turn rivers and oceans into a museum of plastic products instead of fish and aquatic species.



We hope, the department of environment and related government agencies will come up with the idea and plan to ban not only plastic products but also similar products like sanitary pads, diapers, milk cartons, rubber soles, aluminium cans, nylon ropes, cigarette butts, plastic plates and cutlery that generate huge waste materials, a cause of deadly diseases including cancer and do not decompose easily in landfills within a short time. We highly appreciate the directives of the High Court to concerned authorities to ban single-use plastic products in coastal areas, hotels. Motels and restaurants across the country in next one year as these are health and environmental hazards.



Let, we all stoop the use of single-use poly bags, plastic products and encourage the use of biodegradable and environment friendly bags &products or cotton bags for repeated use to save this planet from possible natural disaster in terms of health and environment. On the top, mass awareness campaign should be organized by public leaders, students and related authorities in unions, thanas, districts across the country for restricted use of poly bags or abandon this omnipresent product for the greater interest of future generation.



Media and television channels should be discouraged to promote advertisements of plastic related products and materials. The culture of throwing poly bags, food packs, water and soft drink bottles in open spaces, parks and lakes, play grounds and campuses should be declared a legal offence and penalty should be introduced to discourage this bad practice.

The writer is freelance contributor

































