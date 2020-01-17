1,200 cold-hit people get warm clothes in 2 dists



Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton distributing blankets among 1,000 cold-hit poor people on Nagar Bhaban premises on Wednesday. photo: observer

NOAKHALI: At least 200 patients of 250-Bed Noakhali General Hospital got warm clothes on Thursday morning.

Caretaker of the hospital Dr Md Khalilullah and Resident Medical Officer Dr Syed Mohiuddin Abdul Azim distributed the clothes on behalf of Noakhali-4 Constituency lawmaker and district Awami League General Secretary (GS) Ekramul Karim Chowdhury.

At that time, Hospital Staff Association GS Abdullah Al Mamun was also present.

RAJSHAHI: At least 1,000 cold-hit people got blankets in the city on Wednesday.

NGO BRAC, under its Urban Development Programme (UDP), donated the blankets.

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton distributed the blankets as chief guest on Nagar Bhaban premises.

BRAC has been implementing the UDP in association with RCC to engage multi-sector partners to create employment opportunities for the urban poor people, improve their living and livelihood conditions, and realise their basic rights.









RCC Ward Councillors Belal Ahmed, Mazeda Begum and Laily Begum, Chief Revenue Officer Shahana Akhter Jahan, BRAC District Coordinator Mohsin Ali, and UDP Regional Coordinator Farzana Parveen were also present at the function.





