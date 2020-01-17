25 nabbed on different charges in five dists





NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested 15 gamblers from Dhansiri Union in Kabirhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested are: Jasim Uddin, Mahin Uddin, Ibrahim Khalil, Alauddin, Rubel Hossain, Jamal Uddin, Didar Hossain, Akhter Hossain, Abdul Ali, Shafiq Ullah, Kabir Uddin, Ali Ahmed, Hanif, Abdul Khaleq, and Rahim Uddin. They all are residents of Nalua Bhuiyan Haat area in the union. Sub-Inspector (SI) of district DB Police Zakir Hossain said on information, a team of DB Police raided Nalua Bhuiyan Haat area at 11:30pm and arrested them with Tk 2,600. All the arrestees were sent to jail on Thursday noon, the SI added.

SIRAJGANJ: Police arrested a man from Deghori Village in Kamarkhand Upazila of the district on Wednesday for allegedly raping his minor granddaughter on Saturday last.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamarkhand Police Station (PS) Habibul Islam said the victim was sent to Sirajganj 250-Bed Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hospital for medical test.

After interrogation, the accused was produced before the court on Thursday, the OC added.

BAGERHAT: Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) members, in a drive, arrested five fishermen along with 6 lakh 'Faisa' fish fry from a boat at Bidyarbaon Canal in Mongla Upazila of the district on Tuesday. Later, a mobile court fined the fishermen Tk 20,000, and the fry were released in the Poshur River in presence of upazila fisheries officer.

Operation Officer of BCG, Mongla West Zone, Lt BN Imtiaz Alam said, on information, BCG members raided the said area in the afternoon and arrested the fishermen with the fry.

MOULVIBAZAR: Three persons were arrested for raping two young girls in Stadium area of the town on Tuesday.

The arrested are: Munna Mia, 26, Akash, 22, and Humayun 20, of Sadar Upazila in the district. They all are CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers.

Police and the victims' family sources said, the two girls went to visit the Stadium area. Later, the culprits took them to a bush located behind the stadium and violated them. Later, the girls left the spot and informed police.

The victims were admitted to Moulvibazar 250-Bed Sadar Hospital. They lodged a case against five persons with Moulvibazar Model PS in this connection.

Additional Superintend of Police (Sadar circle) Md Ziaur Rahman confirmed the news, and said police are trying to arrest the rest.

OC (Investigation) of the PS Parimol Deb said the arrested confessed their guilt in primary interrogation.

BARISHAL: Police arrested a former member of Rajihar Union Parishad (UP) in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Arrested TM Mohiuddin Talukder is the son of late Nur Mohammad Talukder of Chengutia Village in the upazila.

Agailjhara PS OC Md Afzal Hossen said a team of police led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Maksudur Rahman arrested the UP member from his house at night.

The arrested was a warranted convict of a Criminal Register case filed with the PS.

He was produced to the court on Tuesday morning, the OC added.



































