Friday, 17 January, 2020, 10:15 AM
Home Countryside

13 brickfields fined in four districts

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

At least 13 brickfields were fined and another was demolished in four districts- Bogura, Khulna, Kurigram and Natore, on Tuesday.
BOGURA: A mobile court demolished a brickfield and fined another in the municipality area on Tuesday.
Director of the Department of Environment Ashrafuzza-man said establishing brickfield is prohibited in municipal area. Without any approval, M/s Ashrafi Bricks had been running in Sujabad area for long.
A mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Zahurul Islam raided there and demolished the brickfield.
On the other hand, MSB Bricks owned by Mamunur Rashid had also been running in Jamalpur area of Shahjahanpur Upazila for long without having environmental licence.
So, a mobile court fined the brickfield Tk 1 lakh.
KHULNA: A mobile court in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Tuesday fined each of four brickfield owners Tk 30,000, in default to suffer one month in jail, for running kilns illegally and polluting environment.
Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Md Yusuf Ali conducted the court.
The brickfield owners did not have any Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP), the ADM also said.
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A mobile court here on Tuesday fined three brickfields Tk 2.50 lakh in separate drives in Ulipur Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rintu Bikash Chakma fined HM Bricks in the upazila Tk 1 lakh and destroyed at least 5 lakh bricks of the brickfield.  On the other hand, the same mobile court fined JH Bricks Tk 50,000 and FB Bricks Tk 1 lakh in the upazila.
At that time, Inspector of Environment Department, Rangpur Office Kazi Saifuddin, and fire service and civil defence officials and other law enforcers was also present.
NATORE: A mobile court fined five illegal brickfields Tk 5 lakh in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tomal Hossen conducted the court at different places of the upazila.
The fined brick fields are MZM Bricks of Madhyapara, and MZB of Khoarpara under Gurudaspur Municipality, M/s SAR Bricks, ASB Bricks and HRB Bricks of Moshinda and Sahapur areas in the upazila.


