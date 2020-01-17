Video
Countryside

Good governance to increase productivity stressed

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Jan 16: Speakers in a workshop titled 'National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award-2019' and 'Institutional Appreciation Award-2019' underscored the need for ensuring good governance in the management of industries to increase productivity.
Good governance plays an important role in creating employment and developing skills through strengthening economic growth. Bangladesh has already achieved mentionable success in poverty alleviation through good governance, they said.
They were speaking at the Khulna Circuit House Auditorium in the city on Thursday.
Khulna Divisional Administration organised the workshop in cooperation with National Productivity Organisation (NPO).
Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr Md Anwar Hossain Hawlader attended the workshop as chief guest while Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sarwar Ahmed Salehin presided over the event.
Among others, Director (Joint Secretary) of NPO under the Industries Ministry Nischinta Kumar Podder, Additional Divisional Commissioner Habibul Haque Khan, President of National Small and Cottage Industries Association of Bangladesh Mirza Nurul Gony Shovon, and Additional Divisional Commissioner (Development) Sayed Robiul Islam addressed the programme as special guests.  Senior Research Officer (SRO) of NPO Md Nazrul Islam screened keynote paper and SRO Fatema Begum attended as course co-ordinator.
The chief guest said Bangladesh has already achieved the recognition of the world community as the 'land of impossible attainments'. Bangladesh exceeded South Asian countries to achieve the Millennium Development Goals. In 2010, the country's poverty rate was 18.5 percent, which was down to 12.9 per cent in 2016. According to the World Bank projection, Bangladesh's poverty rate will fall below 3 per cent by 2030, he added.













