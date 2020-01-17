Owl recovered in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, Jan 16: A rare variety of owl was recovered from the court premises in the district town recently.

Rescuer Sheikh Alauddin took the owl to his own village Gimadanga in Tungipara Upazila of the district.

He said, "I came to the court area in the morning for personal purpose. Suddenly, the owl fell from a nearby tree. Later, I caught it."

Officer-in-Charge of District Forest Department Jahangir Alam said they would rescue the owl from the man and release it.











