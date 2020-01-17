Govt didn’t increase fertiliser price in last 11 yrs: Minister





He said the government is giving subsidy to the procurement of agricultural machinery so that the farmers can reduce their production cost.

Speaking as chief guest of the meeting on Field Day on BARI-14 Mustard in Char Sarishabari Village of Sarishabari Upazila on Monday, the minister said following the scientific research and prescription, the farmers are now cultivating three crops in a field.

Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) organised the programme.

Presided over by Secretary of the Agriculture Ministry Md Nasiruzzaman, the meeting was also addressed by State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hassan as special guest.

Among others, Director General (DG) of BARI Dr Abul Kalam Azad, Chief Scientific Officer Dr Akkas Ali, DG of Paddy Research Institute Shahjahan Kabir, and DG of the Department of Agriculture Extension Dr Md Abdul Muid also spoke in the meeting.















