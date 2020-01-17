Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 January, 2020, 10:15 AM
Home Countryside

Govt didn’t increase fertiliser price in last 11 yrs: Minister

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

JAMALPUR, Jan 16: Minister for Agriculture Affairs Dr Abdur Razzak said the government did not increase prices of fertilisers in the last 11 years, considering the interest of farmers.
He said the government is giving subsidy to the procurement of agricultural machinery so that the farmers can reduce their production cost.
Speaking as chief guest of the meeting on Field Day on BARI-14 Mustard in Char Sarishabari Village of Sarishabari Upazila on Monday, the minister said following the scientific research and prescription, the farmers are now cultivating three crops in a field.
Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) organised the programme.
Presided over by Secretary of the Agriculture Ministry Md Nasiruzzaman, the meeting was also addressed by State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hassan as special guest.
Among others, Director General (DG) of BARI Dr Abul Kalam Azad, Chief Scientific Officer Dr Akkas Ali, DG of Paddy Research Institute Shahjahan Kabir, and DG of the Department of Agriculture Extension Dr Md Abdul Muid also spoke in the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Concluding session of a 50-day training on computer and sewing
1,200 cold-hit people get warm clothes in 2 dists
25 nabbed on different charges in five dists
13 brickfields fined in four districts
Good governance to increase productivity stressed
Single teacher runs school of 142 students at Manda
Owl recovered in Gopalganj
Govt didn’t increase fertiliser price in last 11 yrs: Minister


Latest News
Indian bakers make world’s ‘longest’ cake
Khulna, Rajshahi vie for maiden BPL title Friday
Efforts to manipulate polls to be resisted: BNP
Going to Pakistan with Tigers, says Domingo
2nd phase Biswa Ijtema begins Friday
Xavi: It was too early for Barcelona job
Royals, Tigers meet in BBPL final Friday
2 killed in Gopalganj road accidents
Sagira murder: PBI presses charges against 4
One held with cocaine worth TK.15cr in Ctg
Most Read News
Two ‘Rohingya drug dealers’ among three killed in ‘shoutouts’
Telecommunication business must obey laws: Jabbar
ICJ ruling on Rohingya genocide Jan 23
The Door
Palliative care: A light for the patients
Warrant against Prothom Alo Editor among 10
The artistic expression - Painting with time and space
Palli Bidyut official hacked dead in Cumilla
Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams
Blockade creates huge tailback on Mirpur road
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft