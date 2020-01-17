Video
Friday, 17 January, 2020
Countryside

Trainees urged to apply acquired knowledge to change their lots

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Jan 16: Speakers in a function here on Thursday urged the trainees to apply the knowledge acquired from the training to change their socio-economic condition gradually and help the government build an unemployment-free country.
Any enthusiastic youth can be involved in income generating activities and be self-reliant economically after taking training on any discipline, including computer and sewing, and can play role to push forward the society towards development, they said.
They made the comments while addressing a concluding ceremony of a 50-day long training for the horizon communities at the hall room of district social service office in the town at noon.
District social service office under the Department of Social Services arranged the training under the programme of Living Standard Improvement of Bede and Under-Advanced Mass Communities funded by Bangladesh government.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the function as chief guest while district DSS Deputy Director Emdadul Haque Pramanik was in the chair.
Moderated by Sadar Upazila Social Services Officer Nasir Uddin Shah, the function was also addressed, among others, by course coordinator and Acting Deputy Superintendent of Government Shishu Paribar Tamizul Islam, senior journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman, and trainees Krishna Chandra and Bristi Chowhan.
DC Abdul Matin said, according to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country would be turned into a middle income one by 2021 and a developed one by 2041 and sustainable development goals would be achieved by 2030 declared by UNDP.
So, none would be left behind, the DC said adding that necessary measures would be taken to bring all sections of people of the country under the mainstream of development and for this the training has been conducted for the backward communities.
The trainees also thanked the government for conducting the training for them and help them involve in income generating activities in a bid to change their lots.
Later, DC Abdul Matin formally distributed Tk 10,000 as grant money and certificate to each trainee.
Apart from the training on computer and sewing, the trainees were briefed about child rights, birth registration, dowry, early marriage, bad impacts of narcotics, Liberation War, and AIDS, said office sources.












