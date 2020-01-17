Physically challenged gets GPA 5 in PEC exams

BARISHAL, Jan 16: A physically-disabled PEC examinee Mukta Moni of Purba Pattanibhanga Government Primary School got GPA 5 by writing with her leg this year.

School sources said their long dream came to reality as Mukta Moni got GPA 5. A total of 14 examinees sat for the PSC exam from the school, and out of them only Mukta Moni got GPA 5.

The sources also said Mukta Moni lost her both hands in an electrocution when she was a student of class three.















