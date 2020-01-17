Video
Friday, 17 January, 2020, 10:15 AM
Countryside

Kaliganj hospital vandalised over patient’s death

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020
Our Correspondent

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Jan 16: Locals vandalised Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex as a patient died there for wrong treatment on Tuesday.
Two employees were injured in the incident centring the death of Md Mobarak Hossen, 30, son of Mozammel Haque of Baranagar Village under Kaliganj Municipality. Mobarak used to work in a local towel factory.
Hospital sources said Mobarak was admitted to the health complex with chest pain at 9am. Emergency section doctor Mushfikus Saleheen treated him primarily and advised him to see any heart specialist at Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital.
Later, the patient became more ill as his family members took him to the house. At noon, he died in the ambulance while rushing to Dhaka for better treatment.
Later, a group of people, including the deceased's relatives, vandalised the hospital.
Deceased's family sources claimed Mobarak became more ill and died due to wrong treatment.
Resident Medical Officer of the health complex Sanjay Datta said he identified some of the culprits through CCTV footage. A case would be filed with Kaliganj Police Station (PS) in this connection.














