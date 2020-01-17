Video
390 unnatural deaths in Kishoreganj in 12 months

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Jan 16: At least 390 unnatural death (UD) incidents from January to December of 2019 have been recorded by law-enforcing agencies in the district.
Sources said maximum number of death occurred in road accidents at different places, which has mounted concern among people.
Other UD incidents include suicide, electrocution and drowning etc.
But, experts opined the actual number of causalities might be more than that of the government record.
According to them, relatives of most of the victims try to bury the bodies without autopsies by avoiding police verification or by securing permission from district magistrate. As a result, those death incidents remain off record, they maintained.
According to month-wise statistical figure of death during 2019 collected from Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital, 19 UDs happened in January, 33 in  February, 38 in March, 31 in April, 36 in May, 35 in June, 32 in July, 41 in August, 41 in September, 31 in October, 27 in November, and 26 in December.
Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital Deputy Director Dr Sultana Razia said autopsies of 335 bodies were completed in this hospital morgue in 2018, and those of 55 more bodies were completed by 2019.


