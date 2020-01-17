Video
Tribal culture at Nalitabari disappearing

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent

NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Jan 16: Various cultural activities of different tribal communities, including Garo, Koch and Hazong, who live in Nalitabari Upazila of the district, are disappearing.
The upazila has 2,51,820 people living in one municipality, 12 unions, and 199 villages. There are three Christian missionaries and two tribal community centres.
Concerned sources said about 40,000 tribal people live in 11 unions and 74 villages of the upazila.
Garos are Christians, and their main festival is Christmas. They also celebrate Easter Sunday, Tirtha, New Year and Wangala.
Hazong and Koch traditionally follow Hindu religion. Their main festivals are Durga Puja and Kali Puja.
Though these tribal communities maintain separate cults and cultures, they co-exist at a time. They live in bordering areas, like Panihata, Tarani, Pekamari, Daodhara, Mayaghasi, Nakugaon, Batkuchi, Andharpara, Kholchanda, Burunga, Kholisakuri, Someshchura and Nayabeel.
Sree Porimal Koch and Sree Ramesh Chandra Koch of Kholchanda Village said they have been living in the hills fighting with adversities. The Koch people talk in "Koch" language the Garo people in "Achik" language.
Their languages are getting streamlined with Bengali language.
Sree Porimol Koch, also a teacher, demanded establishment of a school in their own language.
Their living standard is not improving in tandem of the global civilisation, he also said.
Tribal leader M Pradip Zengcham said their cultures are getting abolished in the backdrop of digital civilisation.
Their traditional musical instruments such as mandidama, crum, khol, nagra, gypsy, khok, milam, sfi, rung and bamboo flute have disappeared.
Their traditional costumes, including dokbanda, dokshari, khokashil, dami, rik machul, ranga lefen and achham are also becoming extinct.
 "We have demanded to the government for establishing a cultural academy for preserving cults and cultures of the tribal people," said M Luis Lengminza, chairman of Tribal Welfare Association in the upazila.


