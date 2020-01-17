Federer, Nadal lead stars swinging racquets for bushfire relief



Roger Federer of Switzerland waves to the crowds as he and the world's top players play in the Rally for Relief charity tennis match in support of the victims of the Australian bushfires, in Melbourne of January 15, 2020, ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament. photo: AFP

The two tennis legends, with 39 Grand Slam singles titles between them, were at the Rod Laver Arena in a bid to swell the vast sums already donated to help victims of the devastating disaster.

They were joined by a who's who of the tennis world, including Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki, Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova, Dominic Thiem, Coco Gauff, Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.

"Twenty years this has been my home and I've had so many great matches on this court and in this country," said Williams, whose young daughter Alexis Olympia was thrilled to meet some firefighters this week.









"And that's we're all here tonight to support and help out."

Tennis Australia said it expected the "Rally for Relief" to raise "hundreds of thousands of dollars" to add to the more than Aus$2.8 million (US$1.9 million) already stumped up by the global tennis community.

That has included personal pledges and Aus$100 for each ace hit during the Australian tennis swing. Some of the big names also donated merchandise for an online auction Wednesday.

