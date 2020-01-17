Video
Friday, 17 January, 2020
Xavi will be manager of Barcelona one day club president

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020

BARCELONA, JAN 16: Xavi Hernandez may have just turned down the chance to coach Barcelona but "he will be manager one day", the Catalan club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu said on Wednesday.
Former Barca captain Xavi was approached for the Camp Nou job last week but rejected the offer, preferring to remain as boss of Qatari team Al-Sadd for the time being.
That led to Quique Setien's appointment as successor to sacked Ernesto Valverde on Monday, the 61-year-old signing a contact until June 2022, with a break clause in 2021, to allow for change after the club's presidential elections.
Bartomeu believes that in Setien they have found a more than suitable alternative after failing to land their first choice. "He has shown in the teams he's been with that he loves the beautiful game, he loves above all the way we like to see the game played and it's because of this that he was selected," Bartomeu told Sport website.    -AFP


