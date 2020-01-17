Video
Friday, 17 January, 2020
Rashford injury overshadows Man Utd win over Wolves

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mexican striker Raul Jimenez (L) headers the ball but fails to score during the English FA Cup third round-replay football match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 15, 2020. photo: AFP

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mexican striker Raul Jimenez (L) headers the ball but fails to score during the English FA Cup third round-replay football match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 15, 2020. photo: AFP

MANCHESTER, JAN 16: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his decision to risk Marcus Rashford as a second half substitute "backfired" despite seeing his side progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Wolves on Wednesday.
Rashford lasted less than 15 minutes on the field due to a back injury and is now a doubt for the trip to runaway leaders Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.
The brief cameo from United's top goalscorer coincided with the only goal of the game as Juan Mata's clinical finish ensured United will travel to either Watford or Tranmere on January 26th.
"That backfired, but you've got to go for them," Solskjaer told BT Sport.
"He's got a knock and couldn't run. Let's test him for Sunday and see how he goes.
"He's had a few knocks with his back lately and he got another one."
Wolves put United out of the FA Cup last season and were unbeaten in five previous meetings between the sides since returning to the top flight in 2018.
"We are delighted to finally beat Wolves," added Solskjaer. "We have had a few goes."
Nuno Espirito Santo signalled his intent by making just one change from his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle at the weekend as John Ruddy replaced Rui Patricio in goal and Wolves looked likely to inflict more pain on the Red Devils in the first half.
Pedro Neto's strike was ruled out after a VAR review for handball against Raul Jimenez before Matt Doherty hit the post for the visitors.
"It's a frustration knowing we performed well, but we did not go to the next round," said Nuno.    -AFP


