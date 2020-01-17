Video
Mbappe returns to haunt Monaco, hits 20th goal of season

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Monaco (ASM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco on January 15, 2020. photo: AFP

PARIS, JAN 16: Kylian Mbappe scored twice to take his season tally to 20 as the French World Cup winner shone in a 4-1 rout of his former club Monaco on Wednesday.
The victory kept PSG eight points clear at the top.
They also registered their 50th goal of the league campaign from 20 matches.
Monaco came away from PSG with a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw in the capital last weekend but they posed no similar threat just three days later.
Mbappe was on target in the 24th and 90th minutes with Neymar tucking away a penalty in first-half stoppage time.
Pablo Sarabia added another in the 73rd minute, just seconds after coming on as a substitute.
Ibrahima Bakayoko grabbed a late consolation for Monaco, beating the impressive Kaylor Navas in goal.
"In every area, we were better than Sunday," said PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.
"It's a deserved victory, we had lots of possession."
Tuchel fielded his 'Fab Four' attacking stars in Mbappe, Neymar, Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria.
It was a decision which paid dividends when Di Maria floated over a cross for Mbappe to score the opener.
Monaco goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte denied Mbappe on two further occasions in the first half.
Neymar made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in injury-time after Kamil Glik had fouled Layvin Kurzawa.
Sarabia's goal was set-up by fellow substitute Marco Verratti before Mbappe completed the rout of the club he had joined in 2015.
"With our four attackers, we can carry out our plan," added Tuchel.
"For Icardi, it wasn't a negative game. It's a good mix.
"Kylian and Neymar carry the ball a lot, Mauro is used to working with us, for the team, to open spaces.
"He hasn't scored in two matches, but he works. There are no doubts over him.
"Di Maria? He helps everybody a lot, he makes decisive passes."
He added: "The objective was to win the game, take the three points to improve our position.
"We have the best players but I also want to have the best team in each match."
Rennes are third in the table, five points behind Marseille and 13 off PSG after a 1-0 win over Nimes.
Adrien Hunou scored the winner in the 64th minute to ensure a sixth win in the last seven games.
Nimes are second bottom, three points behind Amiens who drew 1-1 at home to Reims.    -AFP


