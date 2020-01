Prize distribution among the winners after the final match of rnBangabandhu and Bangamata Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament

















Deputy Commissioner Sultana Parveen along with district chairman Jafor Ali and Additional Police Super Menhazul Islam distributing prize among the winners after the final match of Bangabandhu and Bangamata Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament on Thursday at the Kurigram Stadium in Kurigram. photo: Observer