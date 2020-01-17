Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 January, 2020, 10:14 AM
Home Sports

Bangabandhu & Bangamata gold cup football tournament ended in Kishoreganj

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondent

Bangabandhu & Bangamata gold cup football tournament ended in Kishoreganj

Bangabandhu & Bangamata gold cup football tournament ended in Kishoreganj

Kishoreganj: District level Bangabandhu & Bangamata Primary School Gold Cup Football Tournament ended in Kishoreganj Old Stadium on Thursday.
In the Boys competition Sadar Upazila Sawra Govt. Primary School defeated Pakundia Upazila Shalongka Govt. Primary School by 1-0. Sadar  Upazila player Lizon scored the lone goal.
On the other hand in the Girls fight Nikli Upazila Dampara Govt. Primary School defeated Karimganj Upazila Noabari Govt. Primary School by 1-0. Nikli Upazila player Tahmina scored winning goal.
In the prize given ceremony District Primary Education Officer Subrata Kumar Bonik presided over the function. Police Super Mashrukur Rahman Khaled BPM (Bar) was attended as a chief guest. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education & ICT) Habibur Rahman and Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Parvez Miah were attended as special guests.




It was addressed among others by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdul Kadir Mia and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rabeya Akter.
Later chief and special guests were distributed the prize among the winners.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Federer, Nadal lead stars swinging racquets for bushfire relief
Xavi will be manager of Barcelona one day club president
Rashford injury overshadows Man Utd win over Wolves
Mbappe returns to haunt Monaco, hits 20th goal of season
Juventus score 'goal of rare beauty' in Italian Cup cruise
Pakistan recall Hafeez and Malik for Bangladesh Twenty20 series
Prize distribution among the winners after the final match of rnBangabandhu and Bangamata Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament
CU VC distributed the prize among the winners of the annual sports


Latest News
Indian bakers make world’s ‘longest’ cake
Khulna, Rajshahi vie for maiden BPL title Friday
Efforts to manipulate polls to be resisted: BNP
Going to Pakistan with Tigers, says Domingo
2nd phase Biswa Ijtema begins Friday
Xavi: It was too early for Barcelona job
Royals, Tigers meet in BBPL final Friday
2 killed in Gopalganj road accidents
Sagira murder: PBI presses charges against 4
One held with cocaine worth TK.15cr in Ctg
Most Read News
Two ‘Rohingya drug dealers’ among three killed in ‘shoutouts’
Telecommunication business must obey laws: Jabbar
ICJ ruling on Rohingya genocide Jan 23
The Door
Palliative care: A light for the patients
Warrant against Prothom Alo Editor among 10
The artistic expression - Painting with time and space
Palli Bidyut official hacked dead in Cumilla
Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams
Blockade creates huge tailback on Mirpur road
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft