

Bangabandhu & Bangamata gold cup football tournament ended in Kishoreganj

In the Boys competition Sadar Upazila Sawra Govt. Primary School defeated Pakundia Upazila Shalongka Govt. Primary School by 1-0. Sadar Upazila player Lizon scored the lone goal.

On the other hand in the Girls fight Nikli Upazila Dampara Govt. Primary School defeated Karimganj Upazila Noabari Govt. Primary School by 1-0. Nikli Upazila player Tahmina scored winning goal.

In the prize given ceremony District Primary Education Officer Subrata Kumar Bonik presided over the function. Police Super Mashrukur Rahman Khaled BPM (Bar) was attended as a chief guest. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education & ICT) Habibur Rahman and Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Parvez Miah were attended as special guests.









It was addressed among others by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdul Kadir Mia and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rabeya Akter.

Later chief and special guests were distributed the prize among the winners.



