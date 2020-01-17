Video
Friday, 17 January, 2020
Tamim survives injury scare ahead of Pakistan tour

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal survived an injury scare just ahead of the side's Pakistan tour for a three-match T20 series.
The stylish left hand opener complained for a groin injury during the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) in which he played for Dhaka Platoon.
However a scan was done to determine the extent of the injury but nothing serious was found.
"The groin injury on his right leg is not new as he sustained it in the BBPL and still played it by managing it," BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury said here today.
"We have done a scan but nothing serious was found in the scan. Still we had handed him over to Julian Calefato [physio] for further rehabilitation," he said.
Tamim scored 396 runs from 12 games in the BBPL though his strike rate is just shed over 109.
Bangladesh is expected to declare their T20 squad for the upcoming tour of Pakistan in short time as the national team is set to start their preparation camp from next Sunday.
Tamim missed the last two series of Bangladesh as he did not play against Afghanistan after taking a break and opted out the tour of India for personal reasons.
All of the three T20Is will be played in Lahore on January 24, 25 and 27. It's the first leg of Bangladesh's three-phase tour of Pakistan.     -BSS


