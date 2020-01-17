Video
Friday, 17 January, 2020
Bangabandhu Gold Cup Football

Mauritius can't win despite taking an early lead

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The players of Burundi football team pose for the photo before the match kicks-off against Mauritius in the Bangabandhu Gold Cup Football at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Thursday. photo: BFF

Despite taking a 4-minute early lead, East African country Mauritius suffered a 4-1 defeat against Burundi after a Burundi striker NShimirimana Jospin made a hat-trick netting three goals in Bangabandhu Gold Cup on Thursday.
It was the international debut for the very Mauritius team while was also the same for most of the players from Burundi which got almost all players from the Olympic team.
Burundi is ranked 151st in the FIFA World ranking while Mauritius is 172nd.
In the Thursday-match at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, the speedy movement of both the sides received praises from the spectators.
But, the early lead that came from the leg of Mauritius midfielder Adrien Francois was not enough for the team to win the match. The opponents levelled the margin in the 28 minute with a goal of Jospin.
NDikumana Asman helped Burundi to extend the margin with a 42 minute goal while Jospin scored his second and third in the 48 and 85 minutes.
Winning the match, Burundi collected full three points and moved to the top in Group-B.
Now, Palestine and Sri Lanka will engage in the second match of Group-A today (Friday) at 5:00pm at the same venue.
The Arab state is leading the point with three points from the 2-0 win over Bangladesh in the opening match played on Wednesday.
The two rivals have a difference of about hundred ranks. The defending champion Palestine is ranked 106 while its South Asian opponent today Sri Lanka is ranked 205.
If the Lankans can somehow manage to win the match overcoming the strength of the powerful opponents, they will be in a good position to confirm the next stage.
Palestine boys on the other hand will confirm the semi-finals as the group champions if they can win the match today.
Palestine came to play the event first time in 2018 and even lifted the title then beating Tajikistan by 4-3 margin in the final.
The Lankans on the other hand played the event twice, in 2015 and 2016, and were eliminated from the group stage both the times.
So, the fans are waiting to see whether Palestine can continue the winning race or the Lankans can escape a hat-tricks elimination from the group stage.













