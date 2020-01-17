Khulna, Rajshahi meet in finale royal today



Khulna and Rajshahi captains Mushfiqur Rahim and Andre Russell unveiled the trophy at the Sher-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday. photo: BCB

This BPL is a special one and had been designed newly with a new name as a part of nation-wide celebration of the centennial birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Seven teams engaged in 46 matches during 37 days' life span of the most rigorous cricketing rivalry of the country. Tigers and Royals berthed in the final legging behind rest five sides and thus the BPL is sure to get the new crown. Dhaka with different names lifted the trophy of the most vibrant domestic T20 tournament of the country thrice among previous six editions. Cumilla sealed twice and Rangpur homed once.

Empirical study on journey of two teams in the tournament so far keeps Khulna upper side. KTs confirmed the play-offs as table toppers bagging 16 points with 0.912 run rates. They humiliated today's opponents Rajshahi in the 1st qualifier by 27 runs to reach the final.

RRs also bagged 16 points from group stage with eight wins but occupied 2nd spot for lower run rates. Losing the 1st qualifier to Khulna, they got a 2nd chance to stay in the race and confirmed the final beating Chattogram Challengers by two wickets in the 2nd qualifier riding on the supernatural batting performance of skipper Andre Russell. His spiteful 54 off 22 snatched the win from CCs paw.

Another trivia that keeps KTs ahead is all of their experimentations clicked. What Mushfiqur Rahim touched, turned into gold up to now. The off-spinning all-rounder of national team Mehidy Miraz became successful opening batsmen. Nazmul Shanto had been fighting with his form, had stunned in the later part of the tournament, who is the lone local centurion of the current season BPL to date.

Besides, top two among leading scorers of the tournament Mushfiqur Rahim and Rilee Rossouw belong to Khulna. Robbie Frylink, Mohammad Amir and Shahidul Islam are the three Khulna bowlers among ten leading wicket takers of the event till date.

Rajshahi Royals in the contrary, are chocked up with all-rounders. Afif Hossain, Shoeb Malik, Andre Russell, Alok Kapali, Forhad Reza, Ravi Bopara and Mohammad Nawaz (3) are the all-rounders in KTs tent. All of them have capability to change the fate of a T20 game in a given day. Besides, they have clean hitter Liton Das and front line bowlers like Abu Jayed Rahi, Mohammad Irfan and Taijul Islam.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:00pm (BST) and weather forecast shows nothing wrong with uninterrupted cricket. Dew factor however, might create problem in gripping ball as night progress and hence toss winning captain must prefer to chase.





















