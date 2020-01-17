Bdapps holds developers’ conference at UIU

Bdapps, a leading mobile app store of the country, has recently organised a developers' conference at the United International University (UIU) auditorium.

A total of 300 apps developers from thirty universities of the country attended the conference.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak attended the conference as the Chief Guest where Robi's Managing Director and CEO, Mahtab Uddin Ahmed was the Guest of Honour.

Vice-Chancellor of UIU, Professor Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman and Robi's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Shihab Ahmad were also present there as Special Guests. -UNB