Friday, 17 January, 2020, 10:13 AM
UITS VC gets death threats, 1 held

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, JAN 14: Police of Gulshan thana detained a man for allegedly death threatening University of Information Technology and Sciences (UITS) VC along with the PHP Family chairman Sufi Mizanur Rahman in Dhaka.
The arrestee identified as Shawkat Hassan Miah.
The police and the relevant sources said, under the 10-year contract, Shawkat Hassan Mia rented space to Sufi Mizanur Rahman owned UITS University was operated at the Twin Towers building in Dhaka's Baridhara before the shift its transferal.
According to the 10 years agreement, UITS pay all rent and service charges. However, Shawkat Hasan Mia had been obstructing and harassing since the beginning of the university transfer.
Meanwhile, Shawkat was allegedly demanding Tk 57 crore after making fake documents and forging the signature of PHP chairman Sufi Mizanur Rahman.
In this connection, UITS VC PS Mostafa Kamal filed a case at Bhatara Police Station on behalf of the VC of the UITS on the accused of demanding extortion in educational institution and threatening murder to Dr M Solaiman, VC of the University and Sufi Mizanur Rahman.


