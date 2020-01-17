Video
RDCD order to withdraw PDBF JD Monarul yet to be executed

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Despite a Rural Government and Cooperatives Division (RDCD) order to attach Palli Daridra Bimochan Foundation (PDBF) Joint Director Monarul Islam to the headquarters withdrawing him from probing corruption allegations, the PDBF authority hasn't executed the order in a month's time.
Instead, Monarul Islam has been continuing his service as the project director of three government funded projects - PDBF Extension Project, PDBF ICT and e-Service Project and Project for Solar System development in Gangachara Electricity Less Remote and Char Areas. He is attending meetings of the RDCD as the project director regularly violating the order.
According to the RDCD and PDBF sources, the RDCD under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has been planning to promote the joint director to additional director in the same authority, despite not having adequate gradation points for promotion.
At the same time, some five others, who also do not have adequate gradation points, are also being given promotion violating gradation list made by the PDBF Managing Director (MD), Aminul Islam.
There are allegations that MD Aminul Islam has tempered with the gradation lists to ensure promotion of five persons, namely Joint Director Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Director Mohammad Ali Siddiqui, Senior Assistant Directors Abdul Mannan, Shamsur Rahman and Mojaffar Hossain.


