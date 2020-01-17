JU students protest rape and sexual harassment





Bangladesh Chhatra Adhikar Parishad (BCAP) of Jahangirnagar University unit organized the human chain program in front of the central Shaheed Minar.

Criticizing the role of the administration against the ongoing rape and sexual harassment, the convener of BCAP JU unit Shakil Uzzaman said,'The government is failure to ensure the security of the women. They are not safe anywhere across the country', he added demanding the exemplary punishment for the perpetrators.

Conducted by Co-convener of BCAP JU unit Samsuzzaman Sayem, Iqbal Hossain and Foysal Mahmud addressed the program, among others.





































Students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) formed a human chain protesting the cumulative swelling of rape and sexual abuse incidences across the country on Thursday on the university campus.Bangladesh Chhatra Adhikar Parishad (BCAP) of Jahangirnagar University unit organized the human chain program in front of the central Shaheed Minar.Criticizing the role of the administration against the ongoing rape and sexual harassment, the convener of BCAP JU unit Shakil Uzzaman said,'The government is failure to ensure the security of the women. They are not safe anywhere across the country', he added demanding the exemplary punishment for the perpetrators.Conducted by Co-convener of BCAP JU unit Samsuzzaman Sayem, Iqbal Hossain and Foysal Mahmud addressed the program, among others.