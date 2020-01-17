Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 January, 2020, 10:13 AM
Home City News

JU students protest rape and sexual harassment

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
JU Correspondent

Students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) formed a human chain protesting the cumulative swelling of rape and sexual abuse incidences across the country on Thursday on the university campus.
Bangladesh Chhatra Adhikar Parishad (BCAP) of Jahangirnagar University unit organized the human chain program in front of the central Shaheed Minar.
Criticizing the role of the administration against the ongoing rape and sexual harassment, the convener of BCAP JU unit Shakil Uzzaman said,'The government is failure to ensure the security of the women. They are not safe anywhere across the country', he added demanding the exemplary punishment for the perpetrators.
Conducted by Co-convener of BCAP JU unit Samsuzzaman Sayem, Iqbal Hossain and Foysal Mahmud addressed the program, among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Removal of DU proctor demanded  
India has not approached BD to sell onion:  Minister
Bdapps holds developers’ conference at UIU
IU first year classes to begin Jan 26
JU VC inaugurates the annual sportscompetition-2020
UITS VC gets death threats, 1 held
RDCD order to withdraw PDBF JD Monarul yet to be executed
JU students protest rape and sexual harassment


Latest News
Indian bakers make world’s ‘longest’ cake
Khulna, Rajshahi vie for maiden BPL title Friday
Efforts to manipulate polls to be resisted: BNP
Going to Pakistan with Tigers, says Domingo
2nd phase Biswa Ijtema begins Friday
Xavi: It was too early for Barcelona job
Royals, Tigers meet in BBPL final Friday
2 killed in Gopalganj road accidents
Sagira murder: PBI presses charges against 4
One held with cocaine worth TK.15cr in Ctg
Most Read News
Two ‘Rohingya drug dealers’ among three killed in ‘shoutouts’
Telecommunication business must obey laws: Jabbar
ICJ ruling on Rohingya genocide Jan 23
The Door
Palliative care: A light for the patients
Warrant against Prothom Alo Editor among 10
The artistic expression - Painting with time and space
Palli Bidyut official hacked dead in Cumilla
Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams
Blockade creates huge tailback on Mirpur road
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft