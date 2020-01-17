2 stabbed to death in Cumilla, Natore





In Cumilla, a man was stabbed to death by miscreants in Barura upazila on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sharif Uddin Khan, 45, in-charge of Adda Complain Centre of Cumilla Polly Bidyut Shamity-1. He hailed from Sadar upazila of Sirajganj.

Miscreants broke into his house and stabbed him indiscriminately, said Iqbal Bahar Majumdar, inspector of Barura Police Station.

Later, Sharif was taken to Comilla Medical College Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The motive behind the killing could not be known yet.

In Natore, An elderly woman was stabbed to death allegedly by miscreants at Pargurudaspur in Gurudaspur upazila early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Monwara Begum, 65, wife of Hatem Ali.

Anarul Islam, OC of Gurudaspur Police Station, said miscreants swooped on the house of Monwara and stabbed her indiscriminately, leaving her injured.















