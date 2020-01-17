Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 January, 2020, 10:13 AM
Home City News

Found alone at railway station, ailing elderly woman now recovering

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Found alone at railway station, ailing elderly woman now recovering

Found alone at railway station, ailing elderly woman now recovering

ChapaiNAWABGANJ, JAN 16: The condition of an ailing centenarian woman, who was rescued from a railway station 14 days after her relatives left her alone in bone-chilling winter, has improved slightly.
"Now she can speak but keeps mum whenever asked about her identity," said Dr Salauddin, resident medical officer of Gomastapur Health Complex, on Wednesday.
He said the woman who was on saline is now taking normal food. "She, however, keeps mum whenever we ask her about her address and children. Instead, she vents her annoyance."
After spending 14 miserable days on the platform of Rohanpur Railway Station in this shivering cold, the woman was rescued by the local administration and taken to Gomastapur Health Complex on January 12.
After her admission to the hospital, she used to regain consciousness from time to time just to relapse again due to her frail health.
When the woman managed to talk to this correspondent, she could not come to terms with the fact of being furtively abandoned by her family members and left to perish because she is a burden for them at her old age.
The sight of this old woman being dumped on the platform by some people piqued Sirajul Islam's curiosity. Sirajul, who is a small trader at the railway station, did not get any response from people who committed this inhuman act when he questioned their purpose when they dumped the woman.
"It started raining after the elderly woman was left at the platform. As people who abandoned her did not come back, I placed hay on a deserted place under a date tree. Then I prepared a bed with an old blanket for her," he said.
"Even though I'm poor, I tried my best to take care of this woman. This is how she spent two weeks braving all the odds," Sirajul said.
When the local administration came to know about it, they rescued her and took to hospital.
According to Dr Salauddin, this abandoned woman was in a critical condition when she was taken to the hospital due to her old-age complications and extreme cold. "Her vital signs like blood pressure and pulses had been really low."
Mentioning that they are doing their best to treat her, Dr Salauddin said she needs advanced treatment.
As the news spread around, the upazila administration, police, doctors and local public representatives came forward in aid of this centenarian woman.
Tareque Ahmed, Rohanpur municipality mayor, rushed to the hospital as soon as he came to know about the matter.
"I couldn't leave her as she is like my mother. As long as the abandoned woman's identity is not confirmed, I'll stay by her as a son, not as a public representative," he said.
Tareque further said a woman, Maloti Begum, was appointed by the municipality to look after the abandoned woman. "Whenever the elderly woman is regaining her senses, she is expressing her hate for her family members and gesturing people to go away with her hands," Maloti said.
Many people are crowding the upazila health complex to see this centenarian woman. They are outraged at this cruel act of abandonment and demanded punishment of the family members who left her to die.
At the same time, they want the government to look into overall wellbeing of the woman.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Removal of DU proctor demanded  
India has not approached BD to sell onion:  Minister
Bdapps holds developers’ conference at UIU
IU first year classes to begin Jan 26
JU VC inaugurates the annual sportscompetition-2020
UITS VC gets death threats, 1 held
RDCD order to withdraw PDBF JD Monarul yet to be executed
JU students protest rape and sexual harassment


Latest News
Indian bakers make world’s ‘longest’ cake
Khulna, Rajshahi vie for maiden BPL title Friday
Efforts to manipulate polls to be resisted: BNP
Going to Pakistan with Tigers, says Domingo
2nd phase Biswa Ijtema begins Friday
Xavi: It was too early for Barcelona job
Royals, Tigers meet in BBPL final Friday
2 killed in Gopalganj road accidents
Sagira murder: PBI presses charges against 4
One held with cocaine worth TK.15cr in Ctg
Most Read News
Two ‘Rohingya drug dealers’ among three killed in ‘shoutouts’
Telecommunication business must obey laws: Jabbar
ICJ ruling on Rohingya genocide Jan 23
The Door
Palliative care: A light for the patients
Warrant against Prothom Alo Editor among 10
The artistic expression - Painting with time and space
Palli Bidyut official hacked dead in Cumilla
Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams
Blockade creates huge tailback on Mirpur road
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft