Govt to construct 170 cyclone shelters in Ctg, Bhola

The government is going to construct a total of 170 cyclone shelters in the Chattogram and Bhola districts under the "Multipurpose Disaster Shelter Project" of the Local Government Division.In this regard, the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Thursday approved two proposals of constructing 170 cyclone shelters and adjacent roads with a cost of Taka 919.62 crore.Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meetings.Briefing the reporters after the meeting, Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Nasima Begum said Wahid Construction will construct the 73 cyclone shelters in the Chattogram district with a cost of Taka 389.82 crore while Toma Construction will construct another 97 cyclone shelters with a cost of Taka 529.80 crore. -BSS