Cold-related diseases killed 57 people: Govt





Among them, 22 people died due to acute respiratory infection (ARI) while diarrhoea claimed five lives. Thirty others died of diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.

Besides, 61,088 patients were affected by ARI, while Diarrhoea affected 1,48,711 people. Other cold-related diseases affected 1,74,318 people in this period.

Meanwhile, cold-related diseases affected 6,309 people across the country in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

Data showed that 1,004 of the patients received treatment for ARI and another 2,137 for diarrhoea and 3,168 for other diseases. -UNB















