Signing a Memorandum of Understanding Lanka Bangla Finance Ltd (LBFL) Head of Retail Business Khurshed Alam and Easytrax World Managing Director and COO Abul Basar Md. Sharif shaking hands after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organisations on presence of their officials at a ceremony in the city recently. Under this agreement, LBFL Card member will enjoy 20pc discount on total bill or maximum tk. 2000 from Easytrax World.