Gold rises in London

LONDON, Jan 16: Gold on Wednesday rose from an over one-week low hit in the last session on renewed worries about US-China relations ahead of the signing of an initial trade deal.

Among other precious metals, palladium climbed to a record high and platinum surged to its highest in nearly two years.

Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $1,552.08 per ounce as of 1341 GMT, having slipped to a more than one-week low of $1,535.63 in the previous session. US gold futures gained 0.5pc to $1,552.60.

Platinum climbed 2.9pc to $1,012.13, having risen to its highest since February 2018 at $1,013.57 an ounce. Silver rose 0.2pc to $17.83 per ounce. -Reuters






















