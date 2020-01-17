BANKING EVENT

Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam flanked by ethnic people and high officials pose at a loan giving ceremony organised by bank in the city recently. According to the instruction of the Prime Minister of Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and Bangladesh Bank's agriculture and rural credit policy, SJIBL gave agriculture investment only 4 per cent profit rate for cultivating pluses, oilseeds, spices and maize among ethnic people of Tangail and Mymansing District for the fiscal year of 2019-20.