Sajjad Hussain AB Bank new AMD



Sajjad Hussain

Hussain joined the Bank in February 2014 as DMD Operations and Chief Risk Officer.

Hussain started his career with American Express Bank, Bangladesh as Head of Credit Operations (Loan Administration) in 1984. He worked in different capacities over a period of 14 (fourteen) years and lastly, he held the position of Senior Director and Country Operations Officer of the same Bank.

Hussain also worked with American Express Bank Ltd., USA from 1999 to 2005 where he served as Operations Consultant in New York and later as Manager Operations in Miami.

Hussain joined ONE Bank Ltd. in 2008 as Sr. Executive Vice President & Head of Operations and later served as Deputy Managing Director - Operations in Dhaka Bank Limited from 2011 till joining AB Bank.

Hussain holds a BA (with Honors) and MA in English Literature from the University of Dhaka.

















Sajjad Hussain has recently been promoted to Additional Managing Director (AMD) of AB Bank Ltd, says a press release.Hussain joined the Bank in February 2014 as DMD Operations and Chief Risk Officer.Hussain started his career with American Express Bank, Bangladesh as Head of Credit Operations (Loan Administration) in 1984. He worked in different capacities over a period of 14 (fourteen) years and lastly, he held the position of Senior Director and Country Operations Officer of the same Bank.Hussain also worked with American Express Bank Ltd., USA from 1999 to 2005 where he served as Operations Consultant in New York and later as Manager Operations in Miami.Hussain joined ONE Bank Ltd. in 2008 as Sr. Executive Vice President & Head of Operations and later served as Deputy Managing Director - Operations in Dhaka Bank Limited from 2011 till joining AB Bank.Hussain holds a BA (with Honors) and MA in English Literature from the University of Dhaka.