LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Asif Bhuiyan (extreme right) speaking at the Innovation Dialogue, an initiative of Bangladesh Innovation Conclave co-sponsored by LHBL at Rose View Hotel in Sylhet, recently. The dialogue focused on the next steps for creating Sylhet as the future city and the importance of innovation for sustainable development. Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque Choudhury (not in picture) was present as chief guest at the dialogue.