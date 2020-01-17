Amazon to invest $1b to digitise small biz in India





He claimed the investment would help boost exports of Make-in-India products on the online marketplace to $10 billion in five years. Bezos' announcement comes in the wake of The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordering an investigation into alleged violations of competition law by India's largest online retailers, including Amazon and Flipkart.

Indian sellers on Amazon India platform exported goods worth $1 billion in a three-and-a-half year period ending May 2019, according to the company. Last year, Amazon India set a target of reaching $5 billion of exports by mid-2023.

"We are going to use Amazon's size, scope and scale--we are going to use our global footprint to export $10 billion of Make in India goods by the year 2025," Bezos said during an event organised by the Seattle-headquartered company in the capital.

As part of this exercise, Amazon will establish 'Digital Haats' in 100 cities, villages, and communities. These will provide services like e-commerce onboarding, imaging and cataloging, warehouse space, logistics, digital marketing, and compliance, Amazon said in a statement.

Amazon has emphasized that it is witnessing a steady rise in Indian sellers on its domestic platform selling more during major global events in the US, such as, Cyber Monday and Black Friday.

The company's exit from China could also be a major reason behind its heightened focus on small businesses in India, where labour costs are relatively cheaper, said a senior industry executive, who did not wish to be quoted.

While the export target of $10 billion is ambitious, Ankur Pahwa, partner and national leader - e-commerce and consumer internet, EY India, said digital expansion through this initiative will certainly help propel the company towards the revised target.

"Globally, this is aligned to their small and medium business strategy which has been mentioned in their shareholder communications. They have a good commerce layer built already and this will help expand it further, including logistics, fintech and services," he said.

Amazon, which launched operations in India in 2013, had committed an investment of $5 billion in India in June 2016, an amount which it has already surpassed. Bezos, whose personal net worth is currently pegged at $116 billion, has revealed his focus on small businesses even in Amazon's home market, the US, where regulators are questioning the retailer's dominance. - TNN

















