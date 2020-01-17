IPDC, Hyundai launch New Year’s campaign





Through this offer, customers availing IPDC Auto Loan can now enjoy 6 years of EMI (equated monthly installment) benefit with zero down-payment.

With features entailing panoramic sunroof, rear seats AC vents, cool box, projection headlamps, electrically retractable side door mirror with LED repeaters, the brand-new Hyundai Facelift Tucson starts of at an amazing EMI of only BDT 94,793.

Other attractive features include Apple and Android car play, engine push start/stop button, 7" LCD Screen with Back Camera, needle punched leather seat upholstery with head rests, Bluetooth, tools and a full-size spare alloy wheel, according to a press release.

IPDC Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam, Hyundai Motors Bangladesh Sales Assistant Director Najimul Haque, Pacific Motors Ltd Managing Director Intekhab Mahmud and senior officials of the relevant sides were present during the announcement of the offer.





















