Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 January, 2020, 10:11 AM
Home Business

Yasir Azman new GP CEO

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

Yasir Azman new GP CEO

Yasir Azman new GP CEO

The Board of Directors of Grameenphone (GP) has appointed Yasir Azman as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bangladeshi operation, effective February 1, 2020.
Azman replaces current CEO Michael Foley, who is relocating to Africa, where his family is based, according to press release.
He becomes the first Bangldeshi CEO of the GP, the leading mobile and internet provider in the country.
GP, is a joint venture between Telenor and Grameen Telecom Corporation. Telenor, a telecommunication company from Norway, owns a 55.8% share of Grameenphone, Grameen Telecom owns 34.2% and the remaining 10% is publicly held.
Prior, Yasir Azman has served as CMO of GP since June 2015 and also as Deputy CEO of the company since May 2017.  Before this, Azman was Telenor Group's Head of Distribution and eBusiness and worked across all Telenor operations.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Signing a Memorandum of Understanding
How China tariffs on US commodities after Phase 1 trade deal
Palm oil falls 2pc in KL
Gold rises in London
Air India unable to move engine due to Rs 100 cr GST dues
Muted reaction in currencies to US-China trade deal
As Aramco hails record IPO, Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC whips up $19b
Goldman pledges concrete expense target after profit decline


Latest News
Indian bakers make world’s ‘longest’ cake
Khulna, Rajshahi vie for maiden BPL title Friday
Efforts to manipulate polls to be resisted: BNP
Going to Pakistan with Tigers, says Domingo
2nd phase Biswa Ijtema begins Friday
Xavi: It was too early for Barcelona job
Royals, Tigers meet in BBPL final Friday
2 killed in Gopalganj road accidents
Sagira murder: PBI presses charges against 4
One held with cocaine worth TK.15cr in Ctg
Most Read News
Two ‘Rohingya drug dealers’ among three killed in ‘shoutouts’
Telecommunication business must obey laws: Jabbar
ICJ ruling on Rohingya genocide Jan 23
The Door
Palliative care: A light for the patients
Warrant against Prothom Alo Editor among 10
The artistic expression - Painting with time and space
Palli Bidyut official hacked dead in Cumilla
Coaching centres to remain shut during SSC exams
Blockade creates huge tailback on Mirpur road
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft