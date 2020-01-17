

Yasir Azman new GP CEO

Azman replaces current CEO Michael Foley, who is relocating to Africa, where his family is based, according to press release.

He becomes the first Bangldeshi CEO of the GP, the leading mobile and internet provider in the country.

GP, is a joint venture between Telenor and Grameen Telecom Corporation. Telenor, a telecommunication company from Norway, owns a 55.8% share of Grameenphone, Grameen Telecom owns 34.2% and the remaining 10% is publicly held.

Prior, Yasir Azman has served as CMO of GP since June 2015 and also as Deputy CEO of the company since May 2017. Before this, Azman was Telenor Group's Head of Distribution and eBusiness and worked across all Telenor operations.





















