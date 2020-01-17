Video
Friday, 17 January, 2020
China stocks slip as investors weigh Phase 1 trade deal

Published : Friday, 17 January, 2020

SHANGHAI, Jan 16: China's yuan held steady while stocks fell on Thursday after Beijing and Washington signed a Phase 1 deal to defuse their trade war, with financial markets taking on a cautious tone as many thorny issues remained unresolved.
The partial trade agreement signed on Wednesday still retained tariffs imposed by the two sides over the last 18 months, while structural differences that led to the conflict were not addressed.
The yuan ended its domestic trading session at 6.8850 per dollar, 0.07per cent firmer on the day and its strongest such close since July 30. Relief that the Phase 1 deal had finally been signed and a stronger central bank guidance rate helped to support the currency, which flirted with small losses in the afternoon.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint fixing for its daily trading band at 6.8807 per dollar on Thursday, its firmest level since July 26 and slightly stronger than the previous day's fixing of 6.8845.
The yuan has rallied more than 2.5per cent since early December, lifted by the trade deal and other signs of easing tensions between Washington and Beijing. It touched a six-month peak of 6.8661 per dollar on Tuesday. In the offshore market, the yuan was slightly stronger, up 0.1per cent from Wednesday's close to change hands at 6.8846 per dollar around 0830 GMT. It had touched 6.8662 per dollar, its strongest level since July 26, on Tuesday.    -Reuters


