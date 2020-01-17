

Euro zone bonds pause after US-China trade deal

The easing trade tensions and signs the euro zone economy is improving have put upward pressure on borrowing costs. Yet markets appear reluctant to push benchmark German Bund yields above -0.20per cent without a hawkish signal from the European Central Bank, analysts said.

In early Thursday trade, 10-year German bond yields held just below Wednesday's two-week high around -0.17per cent. Most other 10-year euro zone bond yields were higher as caution set in after the signing of the trade deal between the United States and China lent some support to fixed income markets.

The Phase 1 deal fails to address structural economic issues that led to the trade conflict, does not fully eliminate the tariffs that have slowed the global economy, and sets hard-to-achieve purchase targets, analysts and industry leaders said.

"We are happy with the Phase 1 trade deal, but we think there is a fundamental problem that won't go away, so we are more careful not to overestimate the positive news," said Wouter Sturkenboom, chief investment strategist for EMEA at Northern Trust Asset Management.

This week's stellar syndicated bond deals from Spain and Italy remained in focus.

Analysts said the allocation statistics of Wednesday's Italian 30-year bond deal was in focus after the buying breakdown of a Spanish sale earlier in the week showed a lack of interest from Asian investors. -Reuters



























